Watch Dirty Honey work on new album over Zoom
Credit: NYLA ProjectsDirty Honey had planned to head to Australia this year to record new music, but COVID-19 had other ideas.
Due to the pandemic, the “When I’m Gone” rockers stayed home in Los Angeles, but they’re still working on new tunes over Zoom.
In a new video, Dirty Honey takes you behind-the-scenes of their current writing and demoing process, which involves rocking out in the studio while video-chatting with producer Nick DiDia, who’s previously worked with Rage Against the Machine and Pearl Jam.
Dirty Honey is hoping to reunite in person with DiDia to start recording in July.
Whenever the new stuff arrives, it’ll be the follow-up to Dirty Honey’s 2019 self-titled debut EP, which features the singles “When I’m Gone” and “Rolling 7s.”
By Josh Johnson
