Watch Dave Grohl surprise ER nurse with performance of “Everlong”
Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesDave Grohl helped surprise an ER nurse with a special performance on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.
During the episode, host Jimmy Kimmel introduced his “Health Care Hero of the Week”: TJ Riley, an emergency and trauma nurse at Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx, New York who battled his own bout with COVID-19. In addition to being a nurse, Riley is also a big music fan, and, in particular, a big Foo Fighters fan.
In the middle of the conversation, Kimmel brought Grohl into the virtual chat, much to Riley’s surprise. After a minute or two of pure excitement, Grohl then brought out an acoustic guitar and played a solo rendition of the Foo classic “Everlong.”
Along with the surprise performance, Riley also received a $10,000 gift as appreciation for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, as did all the other nurses in his department.
