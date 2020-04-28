      Weather Alert

Watch Dave Grohl surprise ER nurse with performance of “Everlong”

Apr 28, 2020 @ 9:20am

Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesDave Grohl helped surprise an ER nurse with a special performance on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

During the episode, host Jimmy Kimmel introduced his “Health Care Hero of the Week”: TJ Riley, an emergency and trauma nurse at Jacobi Medical Center in The Bronx, New York who battled his own bout with COVID-19. In addition to being a nurse, Riley is also a big music fan, and, in particular, a big Foo Fighters fan.

In the middle of the conversation, Kimmel brought Grohl into the virtual chat, much to Riley’s surprise. After a minute or two of pure excitement, Grohl then brought out an acoustic guitar and played a solo rendition of the Foo classic “Everlong.”

Along with the surprise performance, Riley also received a $10,000 gift as appreciation for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, as did all the other nurses in his department.

