Watch Dave Grohl, Rob Halford & others pay tribute to Ronnie James Dio for late metal icon’s birthday
Brian Rasic/Getty ImagesThis Friday would’ve been Ronnie James Dio‘s 78th birthday. To celebrate, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has shared a video of tons of rock artists paying tribute to the late metal icon over the years.
Among those featured in the video include Dave Grohl, Rob Halford, Geezer Butler, Jack Black, Sebastian Bach, Glenn Hughes, Vinny Appice and Rudy Sarzo, among many others.
You can watch the 15-minute clip streaming now on YouTube.
Dio died May 2010 of stomach cancer. He was 67. Following his death, the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was founded in his honor to support cancer research, prevention and education.
By Josh Johnson
