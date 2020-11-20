      Weather Alert

Watch Corey Taylor's live “Samantha's Gone” video

Nov 19, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Credit: Ashley Osborn Corey Taylor has premiered a new live video for his solo song, “Samantha’s Gone.”

The performance was taken from the Slipknot frontman’s October Forum or Against ‘Em stream, which was filmed at the Forum in Los Angeles. You can watch the clip streaming now on YouTube.

“Samantha’s Gone” is a track from Taylor’s debut solo album, CMFT, which dropped in October. It also includes the chart-topping lead single “Black Eyes Blue.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

