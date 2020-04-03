Watch CHVRCHES perform “Separate but Together” version of “Forever”
Credit: Danny ClinchCHVRCHES has premiered a special quarantine version of “Forever,” a track from the trio’s latest album, 2018’s Love Is Dead.
Dubbed “Forever (Separate but Together),” the performance features all three CHVRCHES members video-conferencing to play the song together from their separate homes. You can watch it streaming on YouTube now.
Meanwhile, the original “Forever” has seen a huge boost in streams due to its use in the Spanish teen drama Elite. The show’s third season just premiered on Netflix in March, and “Forever” pops up several times throughout the series.
“We were just sitting in our houses, doing nothing,” frontwoman Lauren Mayberry tells Variety. “And then we got an email from our manager where he was like, ‘What the f***?’ and sent us streaming statistics.”
“Then I noticed it’s been played on a lot of radio stations in Mexico and Latin America,” she adds. “So yeah, it was not something we ever expected.”
