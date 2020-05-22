Watch Chris Brown and his daughter Royalty do the “Go Crazy” challenge
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
By RACHEL GEORGE, ABC News
When Chris Brown kicked off the #GoCrazyChallenge on Instagram, he probably didn’t expect to be upstaged by his five-year-old daughter.
Chris posted a video of him hopping out the car, as the driver hypes him up to “Go crazy one time.” C-Breezy busted out some dance moves on the sidewalk, as the car kept pace alongside.
Yet his five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, proved she can keep up with her dad in a video shot by her mother, Nia Guzman, who begged her daughter to show us her moves.
“Ro, Ro will you please? Nia said, hyping up her daughter. “I want you to get your dance on.”
Royalty hops out the vehicle, looking like a young version of her father, with dance moves included.
Thousands on social media are taking a crack as Chris Brown‘s #GoCrazyChallenge, inspired by the single “Go Crazy,” from his latest Young Thug collaboration mixtape, Slime & B.
