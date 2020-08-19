Watch Chloe x Halle perform “Do It” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Chloe x Halle gave a stunning performance in red of their single “Do It,” from their Ungodly Hour album on Tuesday.
Guest host and actress Kerry Washington introduced the sister duo on the late show Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The actress proclaimed Beyoncé‘s young proteges as the “sister duo that have been working since birth.”
Halle kept her vocals sexy and smooth while playing the guitar while Chloe flexed her vocals and her fingers on the mixing board.
The track earned the sister duo their first Billboard Hot 100 hit from their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, which itself debuted at #16 on their 200 Albums chart. Since its release in June, the girls have kept fans entertained with their iconic tennis court performances.
This is also Chloe x Halle’s second appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. In 2018, they performed “Happy Without Me” off their debut album, The Kids Are Alright.
By Rachel George
