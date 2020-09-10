Watch Chika and Big Sean perform on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Leeor WildChika and Big Sean were this week’s biggest performers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Wednesday night, Chika performed a medley of her “High Rises” and “Crown” songs from her debut EP, Industry Games.
The seven-track album was released in March, emphasizing the 23-year-old rising Alabama rapper’s versatility, clever wordplay and hard-hitting, raw flow. Chika got her start with a viral freestyle dissing Kanye West, who at the time was publicly vocal about his support for President Donald Trump.
“I’m damn sure not leaving this earth the way I found it,” Chika revealed as The Cut’s September cover star. “So I might as well — raise hell [and] use my voice. What else am I here for?”
For his part, Big Sean performed the track “Harder than My Demons” on The Tonight Show, from his recently released album, Detroit 2.
Sean also opened up Tuesday to Fallon about his mental health battles and feeling “broken inside.” The Detroit rapper mentioned he took some time off for therapy and other life changes to rediscover his passion for music.
“We all come to a point in our life where we have to come back to our passion,” he said. “When you do something for over ten years…you lose some of that passion. You have to learn how to relight it.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.