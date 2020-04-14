Watch Carole King perform an updated version of her 1972 hit “Sweet Seasons”
Credit: Kirsten SchultzIn recent weeks, a self-isolating Carole King has been posting videos on her social media pages of her performing snippets of various songs from her back catalog with lyrics updated to reference life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her latest clip, which premiered today on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages, features King singing the chorus of her 1972 hit “Sweet Seasons,” albeit with slightly altered words.
“The original lyric was written by Toni Stern, and I’ve adapted it for 2020,” the 78-year-old singer/songwriter explains.
The only changes King makes are singing “I wish we could get there easily” rather than “You know we can get there easily,” and “I’m hoping for sweet seasons” instead of “Talkin’ ’bout sweet seasons.”
After her performance, Carole says, “I wish you and your family all the best. I hope you stay safe and well. We’re gonna get through this. Hang in there.”
“Sweet Seasons” appeared on King’s chart-topping 1971 album, Music, and peaked at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Stern co-wrote many songs with King, including “It’s Too Late,” from Carole’s landmark album, Tapestry, released earlier in 1971.
The other songs that King has posted adapted versions of online are her hit “So Far Away,” also from Tapestry, and “Now and Forever,” which Carole wrote for the 1992 film A League of Their Own.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.