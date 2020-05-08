      Breaking News
Watch Cage the Elephant’s surreal new video for “Black Madonna”

May 8, 2020 @ 1:00pm

Neil KrugCage the Elephant may be in quarantine, but that hasn’t stopped them from creating a trippy, surreal video for their latest hit, “Black Madonna.”

The clip, directed by lead singer Matt Shultz, combines video of himself at home, as well as live and behind-the-scenes footage of the band, and footage from 15 different collaborators collected over the past eight weeks.  The result — created entirely over Zoom by Shultz and editor Michael Rees — is a collage of images, some bizarre, some recognizable, and most featuring tons of special effects.

“Black Madonna,” from CtE’s current album, Social Cues, is the band’s 12th top-10 effort on Billboard‘s Rock Airplay chart.

