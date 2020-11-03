Watch Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike, & Big Rube perform “We the Ones”

Prince Williams/WireImageBig Boi and Sleepy Brown brought out their longtime collaborators Killer Mike and Big Rube for a performance of “We the Ones” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night.
The fiery, politically-charged anthem first appeared on Organized Noize‘s 2017 self-titled EP. Consisting of Brown, Rico Wade and Ray Murray, the three-man production team is credited with building the foundation of Southern hip-hop, creating some of the biggest hits for Outkast, Goodie Mob, TLC and more.
The remixed version of “We the Ones” was intended to address the need for change in today’s society. Atlanta natives Big Boi, Sleepy Brown and Killer Mike performed the track Monday night, while images from Black Lives Matter protests and other events played on a video screen behind them.
With his raspy voice, rapper and poet Big Rube, closed out the performance with a moving spoken word poem about the future.
“We seek the true source, speak with a new voice. Time’s up. No longer can [we] afford the expense of giving you choice,” said Rube, as Sleepy Brown stood behind him holding his fist proudly in the air. “We now demand compliance, can’t withstand defiance.”
“We the Ones” follows Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s previous singles, “Can’t Sleep” and “Intentions,” from their upcoming collaborative project, Big Sleepover.
By Rachel George
