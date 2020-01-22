Watch as Halsey Takes Kelsea Ballerini to the “Graveyard,” on ‘CMT Crossroads’
Jason Kempin/CMT
You can check out the first taste of Kelsea Ballerini’s new CMT Crossroads special – with pop singer/songwriter Halsey, on YouTube now.
Recorded at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, last October, Kelsea and Halsey duet on the latter’s hit, “Graveyard,” which she also performed on November’s CMA Awards with Lady Antebellum.
Kelsea has been a Halsey fan for some time. She has gone to the Big H in concert, in Music City, back in July of 2018. And, she went to sing karaoke, together, afterward, at the Nashville hot spot Santa’s Pub.
CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion also did a little karaoke themselves. They recorded Halsey’s breakout smash, “Bad at Love,” for Spotify, as well.
You can see Halsey and Kelsea, perform their full CMT Crossroads performance, when it premieres Wednesday, March 25 at 10 p.m.
ET on CMT.
