Watch archival live footage of Nirvana, The Rolling Stones, Queen & more during “At Home with Apple Music

May 21, 2020 @ 5:15pm

Mick Hutson/RedfernsBy JOSH JOHNSON, ABC News

Apple Music has announced a run of concert films airing this Memorial Day Weekend as part of its “At Home with Apple Music” series.

From May 23 through May 25, the platform will be running archival live footage of some of music’s most iconic shows, including Nirvana at the 1992 Reading Festival, The Rolling Stones in London in 2013, and Queen‘s Wembley Stadium gig in 1986.

Other artists featured include Metallica in 2009, Rage Against the Machine in 2010, Bruce Springsteen in 2009, Eagles in 1994, Elton John in 2007, U2 in 2009, Pearl Jam in 2006, Nine Inch Nails in 2006, Bob Marley in 1980, and Coldplay in 2017.

Each concert will be accompanied by a playlist curated by Apple Music, featuring studio versions of the songs performed.

