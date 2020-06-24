Watch a carefree Maejor have fun and dance in the music video for “X”

Courtesy of MaejorSinger-songwriter-producer Maejor has released the music video for his new single, “X (432Hz)” from his latest album Vol. 1 Frequency.
The high-energy track is about being carefree and living in the moment, as he sings, “Oh, what a time to believe/all day on the low/I be feeling high.”
The video is part of Maejor’s partnership with A Place Called Home, a non-profit organization focused on inner-city youth programs in LA, where he’s a mentor.
The Grammy-nominated artist hopes to heal people with his music, as well as open up more opportunities for these kids by fundraising through his YouTube page.
“With everything going on in our world right now, the kids at APCH have had a lot to deal with and adjust too,” he shared in a press release.
“The song is about being free, having fun, and being alive and grateful. It’s important for everyone –adults, parents, children, etc. — to focus on being present and grateful to be alive.”
Vol. 1 Frequency was inspired by the practice of sound therapy to help treat ailments such as depression, insomnia, anxiety, and Parkinson’s disease. Released in May, the album features his previous singles, “I Love You,” the reggae-inspired “So Beautiful (432Hz)” and his feel-good track with Juicy J, “Issues (432Hz).”
By Rachel George
