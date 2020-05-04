Watch 311’s full ‘Voyager’ release show on upcoming charity livestream
Credit: Brian Bowen Smith311 is livestreaming a 2019 show this Tuesday to raise money for the Heartland Food Bank.
The concert, which was filmed in July 2019 in Pittsburgh, was the record release show for 311’s latest album, Voyager.
“We’re excited to partner with Heartland Food Bank to bring attention and support to food fundraising during this tough period by sharing a full concert with our fans,” says frontman Nick Hexum.
You can watch the stream starting tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET via Facebook and YouTube.
This year marks 311’s 30th anniversary, and the band had planned to celebrate by playing a show in each of the 50 U.S. states. That, of course, was announced in a pre-pandemic world and, while the group’s summer tour with Incubus has not yet been postponed, one would think that those plans will probably change.
