Watch 10-year-old girl’s Tom Morello-approved Rage Against the Machine cover
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for AudibleA 10-year-old’s cover of Rage Against the Machine‘s “Guerrilla Radio” has earned the approval of Tom Morello himself.
Over the weekend, English music prodigy Nandi Bushell tweeted a video of herself covering the Battle of Los Angeles single on drums, guitar and bass.
“Solidarity in the Fight to End Racism!,” she wrote in the caption. Her bass drum in the video is also covered with a piece of paper with “Black Lives Matter” written on it.
The video made its way to Morello’s eyes, who tweeted, “Well now we are on the right track.”
If Nandi’s name sounds familiar, you may remember when she brought her drumming skills onto Ellenlast December to perform Nirvana‘s “In Bloom.”
By Josh Johnson
