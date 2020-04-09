Washing Your Produce With Dish Soap Is Incredibly Stupid
According to the CDC, there’s no evidence to support the notion that food can infect people with COVID-19. But that hasn’t stopped some people from circulating a really wrongheaded rumor that you should clean your produce with dish soap. “Do not use dish soap or other household cleaners to wash your produce,” writes Los Angeles Times cooking editor Genevieve Ko.
Why? Because as Dawn dishwashing detergent’s own safety data sheet says, “Ingestion may result in nausea, vomiting an/or diarrhea.”