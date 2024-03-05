98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Warren Zeiders follows his gut when recording songs

March 5, 2024 2:15PM CST
Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Changing parts of a new, unrecorded song is inevitable in the music creation process, but how does one know when to stop and deem it release-ready?

For Warren Zeiders, it’s all about following his gut and trusting that feeling.

“I think a song for me is done when I feel that I’ve tested — I guess a good way to put it — every single variable. I like to experiment. I like to see if this is the right fit,” says the “Pretty Little Poison” hitmaker.

“But I think at the end of the day, perfection or a song’s completion is unique to every individual artist. I think it’s just something that you feel inside of you,” he adds.

Warren’s currently on his headlining Pretty Little Poison Tour, with upcoming stops in California, Utah and Washington. For tickets and the full schedule, visit warrenzeiders.com.

