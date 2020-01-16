Warren Accused Sanders of Calling Her a Liar in End-of-Debate Exchange
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. talk Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
We now know what Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders said in that tense-looking brief exchange at the end of Tuesday night’s Democratic debate. CNN released audio of it last night, and unsurprisingly it had to do with the flare-up between their campaigns that started earlier in the week, when Warren charged that Sanders had told her during a 2018 discussion that he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency. Sanders denied it, and the moderators asked it in the debate. Sanders again denied he’d said it, and Warren affirmed he had by saying, “I disagreed,” when asked how she reacted to it, and then pivoted to arguing that women could win the White House. But it apparently was still on her mind, because in the on-stage exchange right after the debate ended, the audio shows Warren said to Sanders, “I think you called me a liar on national TV.” Sanders answers, “Let’s not do it right now. You want to have that discussion? We’ll have that discussion.” He then adds, “You called me a liar,” before concluding, “All right, let’s not do it now.” Here’s the complete story from Associated Press.