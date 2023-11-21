Wardrobe Malfunction: Showpiece = Shoe-piece for Taylor Swift on Stage

Call It “The Errors Tour”: Taylor Swift’s Heel Breaks on Stage, Forcing Her to Walk Around Like Barbie

Taylor Swift‘s heeled Christian Louboutin boots broke, on stage, at her Eras Tour stop in Rio de Janeiro, Monday night (November 20)… This required that she perform on her tippy-toes, or, really, walk like Barbie.

The amusing event, like many Eras Tour highlights, was caught on video, of course. In it, Swift offers her typical tour introduction before singing “Lover,” doing her best Margot Robbie Barbie impersonation, by standing on her tiptoe to balance herself.

It’s unclear how the heel broke, but one lucky fan got to keep it, as a souvenir. This was shown on social media via “The Eras Tour” X account. Taylor had thrown the shoe-piece to the side of the stage, to prevent further hazard.

