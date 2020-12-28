Want to Travel (Near or Far) Next Year? You May Need a ‘Vaccine Passport’
As Coronavirus vaccines roll out, we now learn that, to do things like travel, go to the movies, attend concerts, or shop, you may also need a “vaccine passport” application.
Several technology companies are creating technology, for users to upload details about their COVID-19 vaccine history, so we can do these things in 2021.
Several airlines, including Jet Blue and United, have partnered with The Common Trust Network. They will have a CommonPass App – with it, a QR code can be generated, to show a person’s vaccine and medical history – so you or I can show authorities.
Large tech firms are also getting in on this technology.