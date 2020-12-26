Want to See When Elvis Presley Helped Promote Vaccines? Here.
Gothenburg, Sweden - March 24, 2013: Elvis Presley single covers. All records are originals from the year they were released.
In the past week we’ve seen high-profile people like Joe Biden, Mike Pence, and Dr. Anthony Fauci take the coronavirus vaccine, on-camera, to help promote the importance of getting vaccinated.
But celebrity vaccinations are nothing new. In fact, Elvis Presley helped promote vaccines, during the polio outbreak of the 1950’s.
On October 28, 1956, Elvis got a polio vaccine shot, backstage, during a performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. The photo appeared in newspapers nationwide. It was considered crucial, when it came to convincing young people, across the country, to get vaccinated.