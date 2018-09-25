Want to Save Money on Groceries and Lose Weight? Stick to the Perimeter of the Grocery Store

A professional dietician came up with a bunch of tips on how to save money at the grocery store AND lose weight. Some of them are things you’ve heard before, like stick to your list . . . plan out your meals . . . and don’t be afraid of frozen fruits and veggies, because they’re just as good.

But here’s one you might not know: If you want to save money and eat healthier, the easiest way to do it is by sticking to the PERIMETER of the store, and avoiding as many aisles as possible.

The outer edge of a grocery store tends to be where they keep most of the fresh foods . . . things like milk, eggs, cheese, bread, and produce. And most of the processed foods are in the aisles.

Unless you get really hardcore about it, you probably won’t be able to skip every aisle. But that’s okay. Just changing up your shopping strategy can help.

Instead of zig-zagging your way up and down the aisles, try going AROUND the store.

Then if you need to go down an aisle to grab something, go for it. But always go back to the perimeter instead of going down the next aisle. You'll end up spending less that way, and not buying so much junk food.