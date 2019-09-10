Want to Feel Slim? Sniff a LEMON
A new study has suggested the smell of lemon can make people feel thinner and lighter. The study was done at the University of Sussex Computer- Human Interaction Lab. Scientists went further and said that the aroma actually boosts body image and improves self esteem. Lead author Giada Brianza, a Ph.D student said, “Our brain holds several mental models of one’s own body appearance which are necessary for successful interactions with the environment. These body perceptions are continuously updated in response to sensory inputs received from outside and inside the body.” She continued, “Our study shows how the sense of smell can influence the image we have in our mind of our body and on the feelings and emotions towards it.” Meanwhile, the smell of vanilla had the opposite effect — making people feel thicker and heavier. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.