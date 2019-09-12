Want A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich? Bring Your Own Bun!
A chicken sandwich sits on a table at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich became a cultural phenomenon in August. Social media was a buzz and taste buds were pleased by the snack.
Unfortunately, the demand for the sandwich was so overwhelming, Popeyes sold out. The restaurant said they would be back with more soon.
Now Popeyes has a solution if you can’t wait to get your sandwich. They have launched a BYOB campaign. It’s “Bring Your Own Bun.”
Popeyes says if you order the three-piece tenders, you can break out your bread and boom…there’s your sandwich. The video promoting BYOB is very tounge-in-cheek. One might say it’s a brilliant marketing scheme to keep the sandwich at the top of our minds until they bring it back. Read more from TMZ.