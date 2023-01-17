Wanna Stay Fit At 57? Shania Twain Has Some Tips From Her Daily Routine!

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

I think as we get older we all want to try to stay in decent shape, we may not all get there but I think we want to try. Shania Twain has shared some of her tips on staying fit at 57 and here they are.

For one, Twain wakes up early, between 6:30 and 7:00 am, every morning when she isn’t traveling. Twain starts with a smoothie of coconut water, avocado, and apple or blueberries and almonds.

She gets her workout in with a round or two of tennis, snacks on more smoothies, and gets plenty of sleep.

For a more leisurely workout, Shania opts for horseback riding. Twain works in greens, nuts, and non-processed foods daily.

These don’t seem like they be to hard to do right?