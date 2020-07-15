Wanna See How Lee Brice and His Kids Are Having the Best Summer Ever? Look.

We’ll be sharing stories the rest of our lives about what we did during the pandemic. For country stars, it starts with what they DIDN’T do, which is go on tour. But the benefit of that is getting to spend more time with their families.
LEE BRICE and his three kids have been the making the most of it. Quote, “Honestly, I used to come home for like 24 hours, and try to squeeze in my time with the kids and squeeze in teaching them stuff, and da da da da da.
“But now, I haven’t had to squeeze it in, I’ve been able to go, ‘Hey, let’s take a few days and learn how to drive daddy’s stick shift, like this [1979] CJ7.’ Or, ‘Let’s learn how to run a tiller.’ Or, ‘Let’s hook up a trailer.’ Or, ‘Let’s do little things.’
“And so, [I’ve] truly gotten some amazing stuff out of it. This might go down as one of the best summers for me, with my children at least.”
(Lee and his wife Sara have three kids. Their son Takoda was born in 2008, and their other boy Ryker in 2013. Their daughter Trulee came along in 2017.)