Wanna See Carly Pearce Live Stream a Concert, Tonight? Walker Montgomery on the 12th…
Carly Pearce is set to take the virtual stage, live, tonight, from Nashville. If you’d like to see the show, hit the link, below. What a year it has been, with a divorce from Michael Ray, during lockdown. Pearce got a CMA win for her duet with Lee Brice (who had to sit out their performance because he caught Covid), “I Hope You’re Happy Now“; and had a freak accident of a fall, which knocked out her front teeth.
Pearce tells PEOPLE, “I feel like country music keeps hugging me when it knows I need it,” she says, “and that’s what I feel this year. I just feel this huge hug of like, ‘We’ve got you,’ and it’s awesome.”
Maybe you didn’t know that Walker Montgomery is the son of country music legend John Michael Montgomery, and the nephew of another superstar, Eddie Montgomery, from Montgomery Gentry. His cousin is Dillon Carmichael. Now, he’s out with a song called “Bad Day for Beer,” and he’s got lots more to play for you, live, on the 12th. Earlier this year, he released: “Like My Daddy Done It.”
Walker wrote a song, called “Simple Town,” which was the title track of his debut EP – And it has already reached more than 3.6 million streams on Spotify. The singer-songwriter from Nicholasville, Kentucky, has opened for Hank Williams, Jr., Josh Turner, Morgan Evans and more. “Saving for a Rainy Night” is a new one, which is called a dreamy tune about getting away; but it has become a perfect point about pandemic. “I wanted to release a song during this time because so many people are feeling down,” he told Taste of Country, which premiered the track. “Nothing can heal the world like music, and I felt that I owed it to my fans to give them something to take their mind off of everything that was going on. I hope this can provide a musical escape for everyone.”
Here’s the link to The Listening Room, so you can hook up with the concerts. The Listening Room Cafe is a music venue in Nashville, which now offers live, outdoor performances, when weather permits.
