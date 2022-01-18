Wanna Lose Weight?

A new study found an easy hack that might help you lose weight. Just chew your food a little longer!
Researchers in Japan had three groups of people eat the same liquid diet during an experiment. One group just swallowed it immediately. Another left it in their mouth for 30 seconds and then swallowed, which didn’t make a difference.
But the third group pretended to chew on the liquid for 30 seconds before swallowing it, and that did make a difference.
They found that just the act of chewing increased people’s metabolism through a process called D.I.T., or “diet-induced thermogenesis.”
It only raised their metabolism a little bit and burned a small number of calories. But it could still make a difference if you make it a habit.
They say chewing a little more every time you eat could potentially have a “substantial” effect if you do it every time you eat, 365 days a year.