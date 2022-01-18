      Weather Alert

Wanna Lose Weight?

Jan 18, 2022 @ 4:05pm
Close-up of a woman laughing, covering her mouth with her hand.

A new study found an easy hack that might help you lose weight. Just chew your food a little longer!

 

 

Researchers in Japan had three groups of people eat the same liquid diet during an experiment.  One group just swallowed it immediately.  Another left it in their mouth for 30 seconds and then swallowed, which didn’t make a difference.

 

 

But the third group pretended to chew on the liquid for 30 seconds before swallowing it, and that did make a difference.

 

 

They found that just the act of chewing increased people’s metabolism through a process called D.I.T., or “diet-induced thermogenesis.”

 

 

It only raised their metabolism a little bit and burned a small number of calories.  But it could still make a difference if you make it a habit.

 

 

They say chewing a little more every time you eat could potentially have a “substantial” effect if you do it every time you eat, 365 days a year.

Popular Posts
Country Outlaw Legend Merle Haggard Gets New Biography
Lay's Made Chips Out of Potatoes Grown in NFL Stadium Soil
Walker Hayes Loses Bet!
MADDIE & TAE'S TAE KERR HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED FOR A MONTH
New Restaurant Opens In Crest Hill
Connect With Us Listen To Us On