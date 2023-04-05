Wanna Know How Shania Twain Feels About ‘Going Gray’?

Shania Twain breaks all the rules as she enters her golden years.

The country superstar, who’s 57, says she isn’t “going gray.”

Instead, Shania says that her graying hair is an opportunity to play with hair color: “As I go gray, I’m like, ‘I might as well toy around with different colors.’”

Twain adds, “It’s almost an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion.”

Earlier this year, Shania posed nude, for her album “Queen of Me,” and said of the experience, “I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”

You go, girl!