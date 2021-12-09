Wanna Know How Much We Plan to Eat This Holiday?

Apparently, we plan to absolutely chow down, during the Christmas season.
Researchers in the UK polled 2,000 adults who celebrate the holidays. Based on the results, they say 264 million slices of turkey will be consumed over the holidays, along with 250 million potatoes, about 208 million boxes of chocolate, and 366 million glasses of wine.
Carnivores dominate the dining tables. The survey showed the top food items people plan to eat are: roast potatoes, turkey, ham, gravy, and beef.
Devour more, here: (Fox)