      Weather Alert

Wanna Know How Much We Plan to Eat This Holiday?

Dec 9, 2021 @ 10:00am
Survey Reveals Just How Much People Plan to Eat This Holiday Season

Apparently, we plan to absolutely chow down, during the Christmas season.

Researchers in the UK polled 2,000 adults who celebrate the holidays.  Based on the results, they say 264 million slices of turkey will be consumed over the holidays, along with 250 million potatoes, about 208 million boxes of chocolate, and 366 million glasses of wine.

Carnivores dominate the dining tables.  The survey showed the top food items people plan to eat are:  roast potatoes, turkey, ham, gravy, and beef.

Devour more, here:  (Fox)

Frozen turkeys in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • A survey of 2,000 UK adults reveals people plan to eat a lot of food over the holidays – mostly roast potatoes & meat – turkey, ham, gravy, and beef – with chocolate and wine
TAGS
#Carnivores #HolidayDining #HowMuchWeEat #Meat&Potatoes
Popular Posts
Win a 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
KID NEWS: 'Smart Cookies' Know America's Most Popular Holiday Cookies
Reba McEntire to Open Live Music Venue & Restaurant with Choctaw Nation
Each State's Favorite Christmas Movie!
Weekend Ramp, Lane Closures On Eastbound I-80 In Joliet
Connect With Us Listen To Us On