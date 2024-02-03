Wanna Go To The Prom This Weekend?

I went back to the Prom last night and you should too!

If your looking for a fun night out filled with laughs, great music and some of the best young actors in the western suburbs (moist of which are currently attending local are high schools), I have a show you should check out.

The Prom is running this weekend at the Ghostlight Educational Theater Collective 923 Curtiss St, Downers Grove, IL, For tickets to this amazing show click here.

I got a chance to speak to cast member Faith Nelson (She plays Dee Dee Allen in cast A) about the show and here is what she had to say “The Prom is a beautiful story that will take you om a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The two hours of fun will make you laugh hysterically and tug at your heart strings.”