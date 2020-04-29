Walt Disney World might be on the path to reopen!
On Tuesday (April 28),The Orange County Economic Task Force, which is made up of 44 individuals, including a Disney executive and the CEO of the Orlando Magic NBA team, unveiled a set of guidelines for the reopening of Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resorts, and other parks. Among the two guidelines include tape markings of six feet apart in ride/attraction lines and for staff to regularly wipe down surfaces at random. Also all employees to wear face masks, touchless hand sanitizer at each ticketing entry and turnstiles, touchless hand sanitizer at each ride/attraction entry and exit, temperature checks for staff prior to shift and a wipe down of all railing and surfaces regularly. Additionally, all employees with flu-like symptoms are advised to stay home.
As far as we know no reopen date has been set but it looks like a plan is being put in place. We will keep you posted.