Walmart Selects Joliet, Illinois for High-Tech Next Generation Fulfillment Center

Joliet, IL, will soon welcome the first of Walmart’s four new state-of-the-art next generation fulfillment centers. The new 1.1 million square-foot facility will be located at 3501 Brandon Road is set to open summer 2022, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the Joliet region.
The four new FC’s will be the first of their kind, leveraging Walmart’s new patent-pending custom automation system. Each facility will create 1,000+ new jobs and those associates will help set an entirely new precedent by providing customers in the region with access to next- or two-day shipping on more items than ever before!
The automated, high-density storage system will consolidate a manual, twelve-step process into just five steps, resulting in:
The fulfillment center will implement state-of-the-art automation technology that provides customers and Walmart+ members in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin with access to next- or two-day shipping on more items than ever before, setting an entirely new precedent for Walmart on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for associates.
“Our new next generation fulfillment center is a first-of-its-kind for Walmart that will transform the way we ship online orders to customers,” said David Guggina, senior vice president, automation, and innovation at Walmart. “Through our automated storage system and patent-pending five step process, we’ll not only provide increased comfort for associates but also double the storage capacity and double the number of customer orders we’re able to fulfill in a day.”
Walmart selected Joliet, one of the fastest growing cities in the Chicago metro region, due to its strategic access to transportation and logistics networks, its proximity to some of the nation’s largest metros and its attractive pipeline of talent.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing this high-tech fulfillment center and more than 1,000 supply chain jobs to Joliet and the southwest suburbs of Chicago,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, supply chain e-commerce fulfillment at Walmart. “We continue to modernize our supply chain network and prepare for growth in our digital business, and this new facility will play an integral role in helping us serve even more customers and Walmart+ members with access to fast shipping on millions of items.”
Walmart associates are provided a path of opportunity beginning on their first day. Associates may participate in Walmart’s Live Better U program, where they can earn a college degree in business, technology, supply chain management or more without the burden of debt, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition and books. Other career advancing opportunities include Walmart Supply Chain Academies, which pay associates to learn through immersive teaching that combines technology, classroom training and ongoing coaching in role.
The fulfillment center is currently hiring full-time positions. Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off and stock purchase plan. Associates also have access to a tuition-paid college degree through Walmart’s Live Better U. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at careers.walmart.com.
