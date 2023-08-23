Walmart Is Selling a Life-Size “Stranger Things” Demogorgon

If you still need to pick up some decorations before Halloween, Walmart seems to have your back.

The retailer is selling a life-size “Stranger Things” Demogorgon!

For $400, you could buy the 7.5-foot-tall monster from the hit Netflix series.

Oh, and it’s animated – so you are sure to be one of the scariest homes on the block.

What kinds of Halloween decorations are you planning on putting on display? How much do you think you spend on Halloween each year?