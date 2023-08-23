98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Walmart Is Selling a Life-Size “Stranger Things” Demogorgon

August 23, 2023 5:05PM CDT
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For Netflix)

If you still need to pick up some decorations before Halloween, Walmart seems to have your back.

The retailer is selling a life-size “Stranger Things” Demogorgon!

For $400, you could buy the 7.5-foot-tall monster from the hit Netflix series.

Oh, and it’s animated – so you are sure to be one of the scariest homes on the block.

What kinds of Halloween decorations are you planning on putting on display? How much do you think you spend on Halloween each year?

