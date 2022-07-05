      Weather Alert

Walmart Is Pulling 13 Baked Goods From Its Shelves

Jul 5, 2022 @ 4:48pm

Walmart has announced they are pulling “Enjoy Life Natural” brands of packaged baked goods due to the “potential presence of hard plastic pieces.”

The items were sold online and in stores in all 50 states. The recalled products include breakfast ovals, brownie bites, soft-baked cookies and fruit, and chew bars. All have “Best By dates between 9/24/2022 and 3/13/2023.

According to a statement from the company, “Enjoy Life Natural Brands initiated the recall as a result of internal quality assurance surveillance.”

