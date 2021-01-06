Walmart Has Apologized to Morgan Wallen for Leaking his New Album
Walmart has apologized to Morgan Wallen – after a “handful” of their stores leaked his new album. They’re also removing any of the albums which may still be on the shelves, until the official release date; which is this Friday.
Walmart owned-up to their mistake and apologized to Morgan Wallen, for leaking his new album, “Dangerous,” which is officially coming out, this Friday. A “handful” of their stores had started selling them about a week ago.
A spokesperson gave this statement Rolling Stone, quote, “We are deeply apologetic to Morgan for this unfortunate situation. We appreciate Morgan as an artist and understand his frustration and disappointment.
“We have protocols in place to help ensure new albums are not sold before the release date, yet in this instance his album made its way to the shelf in a handful of stores early. We’re removing any albums on the shelves until the official release date.”
Meanwhile, Morgan came through on his promise of leaking songs, on his own. He posted at least four clips on his TikTok page.
(The leaked clips are: “865” . . . “Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt” . . . “Dangerous” . . . and “Warning.“)