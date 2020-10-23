Wallows releases new EP, 'Remote'
Credit: Nikoli PartiyeliWallows has released a new EP, titled Remote.
As its title suggests, the six-track collection was recorded in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Remote is a special project for us,” Wallows says. “We finished it all without seeing each other in person by sending each other voice memos and spending hours chatting on FaceTime.”
The band adds, “Though the lyrics don’t reflect on or reference our time staying at home, the music wouldn’t have turned out the way it did if not for quarantine.”
You can listen to Remote now via digital platforms. It’s also available on pink vinyl through the Wallows web store.
Remote follows Wallows’ 2019 debut album, Nothing Happens, which spawned the single “Are You Bored Yet?” featuring Clairo. The track currently sits in the top five on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
Here’s the Remote track list:
“Virtual Aerobics”
“Dig What You Dug”
“Nobody Gets Me (Like You)”
“Coastlines”
“Talk Like That”
“Wish Me Luck”
