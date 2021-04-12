Walking saves lives!

Get up and start walking. The more you do it, the longer you may live. That’s the main piece of advice from a study (National Cancer Institute; National Institute on Aging; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) that found a higher daily step count is associated with a lower mortality risk from all causes. Even better, the study also noted that it’s not about intensity; you don’t have to run or even jog all day to enjoy a longer life. Just put one foot in front of the other.
There have been other studies performed in the past on walking and lifespan, but those projects focused heavily on the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions. This study examined a sample of roughly 4,800 U.S. adults aged 40 and over who wore tracking devices for up to seven days. After that, each person’s lifespan was tracked. After accounting for a range of potentially contributing demographic and behavioral factors, they found a significant connection between steps taken daily and mortality risk.
Participants who walked 8,000 steps per day had a 51% lower risk of dying from any cause than those who only walked 4,000 steps per day. 12,000 steps per day was linked to a 65% lower mortality risk than 4,000 daily steps.