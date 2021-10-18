      Weather Alert

WALKER HAYES RELEASES NEW SONG

Oct 18, 2021 @ 8:45am
Walker Hayes has released a new track called “U Gurl,” which is available everywhere now. The song follows his hit “Fancy Like.”

Walker co-wrote “U Gurl,” which was inspired by his love for his wife, Laney. He said, “With ‘U Gurl’ we wanted to capture that feeling when you look at your significant other and you just can’t take your eyes off them, yet in a fresh way. I get that feeling every day when I look at my wife.”

Walker’s current radio single, “Fancy Like,” has been atop every country streaming and sales chart since its release in June. The track has spent 13 weeks and counting at Number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, is among the Top Five on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs, and is currently Top 5 and climbing at Country Radio and Top 10 at Pop Radio.

 

