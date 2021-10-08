WALKER HAYES, KESHA RELEASE VIDEO FOR NEW VERSION OF ‘FANCY LIKE’

Walker Hayes has released a video for “Fancy Like” featuring Kesha, who joins him on a new version of the hit. The clip was shot in Los Angeles and features Walker and Kesha in a “Fancy Like” world of their own – tailgating, skateboarding, and dancing through the streets.
Walker said, “This song came out of a conversation about the misconceptions that celebrities or artists live a lavish lifestyle, and it’s important for folks to know that’s not necessarily true. I’m truly about as fancy as Applebee’s on a date night, so creating a video celebrating the simple moments in life – like watching a movie or drinking box wine – was important to us. Kesha and I each bring our own versions of ‘Fancy Like’ to this, and I love how it came together.”
Yesterday (Thursday, October 7th), the “Fancy Like” video made its broadcast debut with MTV and CMT on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, CMT, CMT Music and ViacomCBS Times Square billboards.
Atop every country streaming and sales chart since release in June, “Fancy Like” has spent a whopping 12 weeks and counting at the Number One spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and is among the Top Five on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs. At country radio, the track is in the Top Five, and it’s Top 15 at pop radio.