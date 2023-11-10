98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Walker Hayes Is ‘Fancy Like Christmas’ In New Holiday Track

November 10, 2023 5:05PM CST
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The country singer has taken his hit song “Fancy Like” and re-imagined it just in time for Christmas.

Hayes sings about all of these things the holiday season brings, including the not-so-glamorous parts.

He modernizes it by mentioning matching pajama sets and watching Home Alone, along with eggnog and fruit cakes.

Sonically, the song is almost identical to “Fancy Like,” but he’s added in plenty of jingle bells for the holiday vibes.

What is your favorite modern Christmas song?

