98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Walker Hayes assigns homework to fans coming to see his Glad You’re Here Tour

September 28, 2022 1:45PM CDT
Share
Walker Hayes assigns homework to fans coming to see his Glad You’re Here Tour

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Walker Hayes is launching his Glad You’re Here Tour on Thursday, and as fans might expect, his show will feature some choreographed dancing. After all, he got his big break on TikTok, dancing along to his song “Fancy Like,” using moves he dreamed up with his teenage daughter Lela.

One thing fans might not expect is that it’ll be them doing the dancing. Ahead of opening night of the tour, Walker shared a video of the dance moves to an unreleased song called “Show Me the Country.” He said he expects fans to have the dance down by the time they see him on the road.

“Learn it,” Walker wrote on Twitter. “Tour kicks off tmw & this is the first song of [the] set right here.”

Walker’s Glad You’re Here Tour lasts through mid-November, wrapping with a show in Everett, Washington. Parmalee will be the opening act.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

GARTH BROOKS REVEALS 50 POUND WEIGHT LOSS
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Double Your Closet Space - for Free

Recent Posts