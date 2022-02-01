WALKER HAYES ALBUM DEBUTS IN TOP 10 ON BILLBOARD 200 CHART

Walker Hayes‘ new album, Country Stuff The Album, gave him his first Top 10 debut on the all-genre Billboard Hot 200 Chart this week, while at the same time landing at Number Two on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and Number One for country album sales.
The 13-song project includes Walker’s viral hit “Fancy Like.”
And speaking of viral, Walker went there again after a performance at the halftime show of the AFC Championship game in Kansas City on Sunday (January 30th). After performing his set live to the 75,000-person crowd, Walker got off stage to hundreds of texts, calls and memes about the show disrupting the halftime broadcast on CBS. Unbeknownst to him, his voice was heard across the country, as halftime hosts James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Boomer Esiason attempted to talk about the game but were drowned out by the performance.
Walker said, “As a massive sports fan I was so jacked to perform halftime at the game, I just couldn’t wait to get in the stadium. We didn’t think our performance would be broadcast — so to see what’s happened, I mean, you can’t make this up! I guess we made broadcast after all!”
Walker continues The Fancy Like Tour on Thursday (February 3rd) in Chesterfield, MO.
CHECK IT OUT
#CountryStuffTheAlbum is officially out…lets get it yall 💪🏼 https://t.co/1QeMss98ip
— Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) January 21, 2022
😂😂😂 @CBSSports thanks for having me https://t.co/Ep1C4a32s2
— Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) January 30, 2022
