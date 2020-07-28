Wahlburgers Opens Saint Charles Restaurant with Customers Lined Up Around the Block
The line grows longer, as customers wait for their chance to try Wahlburgers, in Saint Charles, on its opening day. Tens of people were present when the doors opened, this morning. The number of visitors looked much larger, hours after lunch. Would-be patrons formed a line, which wrapped around a second restaurant building, for about a city block.
The chef who started the burger chain of eateries is the brother of actors Mark Wahlberg, and Donnie Wahlberg, who lives in the area, with his wife, actor Jennie McCarthy, and their family. McCarthy grew up in the nearby Geneva area, along with another famous member of her extended family, actor Melissa McCarthy.
Tee-shirts and other merchandise are also sold there.
Donnie Wahlberg has kept local residents and passers-through updated, about the progress toward opening, with a sign at the corner of Route 38 and Randal Road. During city-related and then pandemic-related delays, the sign read: “Opening soon – but not Donnie soon!”