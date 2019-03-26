Wahlburgers coming to St. Charles and They Have Their First Employee!

St. Charles will be getting their very own Wahlburgers restaurant later this year, but the real story might be the very first employee that will be hired! As many of you know Donny & Jenny live in St. Charles so it’s no surprise that the new location will be in their hometown on Randall Road by the Mejier. (they are targeting an October 2019 opening). Here’s a beautiful story shared by Mary Meyer about her sister Trish:

Here’s the link to Mary’s original post on Facebook: Anyone who knows me knows that I am usually not impressed by celebrities. Today that changed for me.I took my sister… Posted by Mary Meyer on Friday, March 22, 2019