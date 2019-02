This is a shot of a couple waffles with a slice of butter sitting on a plate getting covered with syrup. Shot with a shallow depth of field in a warm retro color tone.

A hearty serving of chicken and waffles is coming soon to your cereal bowl. Cereal maker Post is dishing up a Chicken and Waffles version of its Honey Bunches of Oats cereal in honor of National Cereal Day on March 7th. They’re also putting out a Maple Bacon Donuts version of the cereal. The jazzed up editions of the popular breakfast food will be available exclusively at Walmart and will only be available for a limited time.