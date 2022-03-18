VW Recalls Over 246,000 SUVs

Due To Unexpected Braking Volkswagon is recalling nearly 250,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring can make them brake unexpectedly. The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem. Many said that warning lights and alarms would go off, the driver’s side windows would roll down and the SUVs would suddenly brake while in traffic. The recall includes Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023 model years, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Atlas Cross Sport.