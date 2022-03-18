      Weather Alert

VW Recalls Over 246,000 SUVs

Mar 18, 2022 @ 7:25am
WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 25: The VW logo shines as the hood ornament on a new Volkswagen Golf 6 car at the Volkswagen factory on February 25, 2011 in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen and other German carmakers have recovered from the financial crisis of 2008 and production levels are reaching record levels. The automobile industry is an integral part of Germany's export-driven economy. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Due To Unexpected Braking Volkswagon is recalling nearly 250,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring can make them brake unexpectedly. The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the problem. Many said that warning lights and alarms would go off, the driver’s side windows would roll down and the SUVs would suddenly brake while in traffic. The recall includes Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023 model years, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Atlas Cross Sport.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Out of Your Home - Here's WHY
Sam Hunt Started Playing Late!
Jason Aldean Says His Wife Has 'Lost Her Mind'
Dolly Parton Withdraws from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination
Women Are Marrying…  Themselves? Yep. Here's Why.
Connect With Us Listen To Us On