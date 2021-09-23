      Weather Alert

VVSD & IDPH Teaming Up to Offer Community COVID Vaccination Clinic

Sep 23, 2021 @ 5:08am

First of Two Doses to be Administered on Sat. Oct. 2

Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U and the Illinois Department of Public Health are joining together to offer a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to all members of the community age 12 years old and older. This clinic will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the first dose will be given on Sat. Oct. 2 from 10 am- 2 pm at the VVSD Administration Center, 800 W. Normantown Rd., Romeoville IL.

Appointments are not needed and walk-ins are welcome. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given on Sat. Oct. 23 at the same location. If you would like to receive the vaccine and cannot attend this event, you can find a clinic near you by visiting www.coronavirus.illinois.gov or calling the IDPH COVID hotline at 833-621-1284. Do you have questions about COVID-19? Call 1-800-889-3931 or email [email protected] or visit the IDPH website www.dph.illinois.gov

