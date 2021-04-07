VP Harris Urges People To Get Vaccinated In Chicago
Vice President Kamala Harris is urging Chicagoans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The VP made the plea yesterday while touring a mass vaccination site operating at a union hall in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood. Harris’ visit came on the same day President Biden directed all states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19th. The vice president also made a stop on the South Side to visit Brown Sugar Bakery, a small business owned by women.